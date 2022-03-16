The UN human rights chief has said that the international community must take immediate measures to stem the spiral of violence in Myanmar, where the military has engaged in widespread human rights violations and abuses.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet released a new report on Tuesday for the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, in which she said Myanmar's military and security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, bombarding populated areas with airstrikes and heavy weapons.

"The military has engaged in systematic and widespread human rights violations and abuses – some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," Bachelet said in the report.

They have deliberately targeted civilians, many of whom have been shot in the head, burned to death, arbitrarily arrested, tortured, or used as human shields, she said in a statement on the report.

"Throughout the tumult and violence of the past year, the will of the people has clearly not been broken,” she added.

"They remain committed to seeing a return to democracy and to institutions that reflect their will and aspirations."

