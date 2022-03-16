Wednesday, March 16, 2022

US: Russian troops stalled outside Keiv

Russians continue to make little tangible progress across most of Ukraine, a senior US defence official has said, adding the Russian forces are still stalled outside Kiev while continuing to bombard the capital city with missiles.

One key development, said the official, has been increased Russian naval activity in the northern Black Sea, where ships were shelling suburbs of Odesa. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it's not clear what the Russians intend to do, but the shelling could be the start of preparations to launch a ground assault on Odesa. Russia has warships and landing ships that carry troops and tanks in the Black Sea.

The official said the Russians have launched more than 980 missiles in Ukraine, and they are still flying around 200 sorties per day, although the total goes up and down. Ukrainians are still flying between five and 10 sorties a day.

Biden authorises 'unprecedented' new weapons aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the Ukraine assault began. "I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters.

Earlier, he announced $1 billion in new security help and the deployment of longer-range weapons to Ukraine, assuring the ally of America's "unprecedented" support. The package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and an unspecified number of drones.

The cash includes $200 million allocated over the weekend and $800 million in new funds from an aid package approved last week by Congress. This takes the cumulative aid sent to Kiev since Biden took office more than a year ago to $2 billion.

We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead - US President Joe Biden

Erdogan, Zelenskyy speak over the phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

President Erdogan said Türkiye is making an intense effort in the field of diplomacy to establish peace, and that the continuation of the conflict does not benefit anyone. He said he will continue with his efforts to bring Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin together.

President Erdogan also underlined the importance of the effective operation of humanitarian corridors for aid deliveries to affected civilians in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill civilians fleeing Mariupol

Ukraine has said Russian rocket attacks on a convoy fleeing the besieged city of Mariupol claimed the lives of civilians, including children.

"Today at around 3.30 pm (1330 GMT), a column of civilians being evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia was fired on by inhuman Russian occupiers," the Ukrainian military said, adding that "the number of victims is being clarified".

Separately, authorities said Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering. "Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people are hiding," local authorities said on Telegram. Moscow denied the charge.

'Three killed' after shelling and fire in Kharkiv

Three people have been killed and five wounded after shelling caused a fire at a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's State Emergencies Service has said. The fire was later extinguished.

Separately, the emergencies service said rescuers had found the bodies of five people, including three children, during searches of residential buildings damaged by shelling in the northern city of Chernihiv.

And in the capital city of Kiev, mayor Vitali Klitschko said shelling by Russian forces caused a fire and damaged private homes and a gas line in Kiev's Podil district. The fire has been contained.

Germany calls for Ukraine refugee 'solidarity bridge'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for more help from non-European countries to deal with the refugee crisis emerging as a result of the Ukraine situation.

"That's my appeal to our friends in the United States, Canada and around the world...It's now our task to work together to build a solidarity bridge" across the Atlantic, Baerbock told a session in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"Where we can help unconditionally, we must help unconditionally. We cannot do that in some areas because we have economic dependencies but we can do it in the humanitarian area," she said.

France boosts economic support to ease Ukraine fallout

The French government has presented a new round of measures to help households, companies, farmers and fishermen cope with the economic fallout from Russia's assault on Ukraine.

"We have to prepare for a long crisis," Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference as he presented the new "resilience plan". Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the additional measures would bring the total bill to 25-26 billion euros ($27.5-$28.6 billion).

Castex said the government would cover more than half of the cost of companies' increase in their gas and power bills to help absorb losses they would have otherwise suffered.

Russia blocks BBC website in retaliatory media sanctions

Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked access to the BBC's main news website, with Moscow's foreign ministry warning of more retaliatory measures against the media.

"I think this is only the beginning of retaliatory measures to the information war unleashed by the West against Russia," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

Roskomnadzor listed the BBC News website as blocked in Russia.

NATO eyes more forces on eastern flank

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance is looking to substantially bolster forces on its eastern flank after Russia's assault on Ukraine, but would not send troops to the war-torn country.

"We support peace efforts, we call on Russia, on President (Vladimir) Putin to withdraw its forces, but we have no plans of deploying NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine," Stoltenberg told journalists after a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

NATO member Poland suggested on Tuesday the alliance deploy an armed "peace mission" in Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid in the face of Moscow's devastating onslaught. The US-led alliance says its direct involvement could spark a confrontation with Russia that may spill over into nuclear war.

Top UN court concerned about Russia's use of force

The UN's top court has ordered Russia to suspend its military operation in Ukraine, saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force.

"The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February on the territory of Ukraine," pending the final decision in the case, judge Joan Donoghue told the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Although the court's rulings are binding, it has no real means to enforce them, but experts say a ruling in Ukraine's favour would help elevate its plight on the world stage.

Kiev lodged an urgent case at the ICJ on February 27, saying that Russia had illegally justified its campaign by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

US warns Russia over possible use of chemical weapons

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has spoken with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since Moscow launched its attacks on Ukraine.

Sullivan warned Patrushev about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."

Sullivan told Patrushev that if Russia was serious about diplomacy, then it should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns, the White House said in a statement.

Russia kills 10 people in north Ukraine bread line: Kiev

Ukrainian prosecutors say 10 people have been killed by Russian forces while waiting in a line to collect bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.

"At 10:00 am (0800 GMT), servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store. According to preliminary data, 10 civilians were killed," the Attorney General's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

US, allies launch joint task force to tackle Russian oligarchs

The United States and its allies have launched a multilateral task force to tackle Russian oligarchs, increasing cooperation on freezing assets.

Representatives from Australia, Canada, the European Commission, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and the UK met virtually with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The countries agreed to collect and share information on Russian oligarchs with the goal of actions including sanctions, freezing and seizing assets and prosecution.

Russia faces default fears as debt payment due

Russia is due to pay interest on its foreign debt as sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have raised concerns that Moscow could face its first default in decades.

Moscow said it has asked an American bank to process the payments totalling $117 million (107 milion euros) for two dollar-denominated bonds but was still waiting to hear if they had gone through.

Sanctions over Russia's operation in Ukraine have targeted $300 billion of its foreign currency reserves held abroad. Without access to these funds, concern has mounted that Russia could find itself forced to default.

Russian patriarch, Pope urge 'just peace' in Ukraine

Russian Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis have held talks about the conflict in Ukraine and urged negotiations to continue to reach a "just peace".

"The sides emphasised the crucial importance of continuing negotiations and expressed hope for reaching a just peace as soon as possible," the Patriarch's office said in a statement.

Ukraine president to address Israeli parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Israel's parliament via video link on Sunday, as the Jewish state tries to walk a delicate line between Kiev and Moscow.

"It will be an honour for me and the Knesset to host President Zelenskyy's address...at this difficult time facing the Ukrainian people," said Mickey Levy, the speaker of the Israeli parliament.

Zelenskyy will address an extraordinary session of the Knesset at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Sunday.

ICC prosecutor in Ukraine has video call with Zelenskyy

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan has visited Ukraine where he has held a video call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The pair met virtually, the Hague-based court tweeted. "We agreed all efforts are needed to ensure international humanitarian law is respected and to protect the civilian population," Khan said.

The prosecutor opened an investigation into the situation in Ukraine on March 3, after getting the green light from more than 40 ICC states parties.

Exiled economist: Putin sets Russia back decades

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the Russian economy back by decades and curtailed his own political lifespan with the invasion of Ukraine, a prominent exiled economist has said.

Sergei Guriev, a former Kremlin and Russian government adviser, called the assault on Ukraine a "great miscalculation" by Putin.

"The last eight years were not great for Russia — it was eight years of stagnation. What we have now is a return to 20, 30 years back in terms of income levels and the structure of the economy," Guriev told AFP in an interview. "Putin has managed to destroy the Russian economy within a matter of weeks."

Star Russian dancer quits Bolshoi over Ukraine

Prima ballerina Olga Smirnova has quit the Bolshoi in Moscow to join the Dutch National Ballet, it has been announced, making her the first Russian to quit the fabled company over the situation in Ukraine.

"Smirnova was outspoken in her recent denouncement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is making it untenable for her to work in her native country," the Dutch company said in a statement.

UK 'supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles' to Ukraine

Britain is supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Ben Wallace has told the BBC.

"We are supplying them - they will go into theatre," the BBC quoted Wallace as saying. Last week Wallace said a decision in principle had been taken to supply the weapons system.

Austria wants to add more oligarchs to EU sanctions list

Austria wants to add more oligarchs to the list of people under European Union sanctions, Chancellor Karl Nehammer's office has said, outlining its position on a fifth round of EU sanctions.

"More than 800 people are already targeted by the EU sanctions. We are now expressing our support for expanding this list and including more people from the Russian president's entourage," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement by his office, which specified it meant "more oligarchs" in particular.

Putin: Western attempt at global dominance will fail

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would achieve its goals in Ukraine and would not submit to what he called a Western attempt to achieve global dominance and dismember Russia.

"Behind the hypocritical talk and today's actions of the so-called collective West are hostile geopolitical goals. They just don't want a strong and sovereign Russia," Putin said, adding the West would only strengthen Russia with its hostile actions.

He said Russia was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status in talks aimed at ending hostilities, but it would still meet the objectives of its military operation, which was "going to plan".

Russian President: West's sanctions 'blitzkrieg' has failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the West's "economic blitzkrieg" against Moscow has failed, while telling his government to increase social payments amid what he called a "not easy" period.

In his most explicit acknowledgment of the pain inflicted by Western sanctions, he said inflation and unemployment would rise, but promised support to families with children.

"The West dropped its mask of civility and began to act belligerently. It begs a comparison to the anti-Semitic pogroms" of Nazis, Putin said at a government meeting.

Putin: Russia's central bank does not need to print money

Russia's central bank does not need to print money and the country has enough financial resources to fight current challenges, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"Our economy and business have all necessary resources to meet all the goals set, challenges should only mobilise us," he said, adding that Russian economy would adapt to the new reality triggered by western sanctions on Moscow.

Putin also ordered the increase of financing on infrastructure, saying the government would need structural changes to the economy.

Zelenskyy renews no-fly zone call in US Congress address

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made yet another impassioned appeal to the United States and its allies to create a no-fly zone to protect his country from Russian air attacks.

"Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to save people? Is this too much to ask?" he asked the US Congress. Live-streamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy also said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding, "I call on you to do more.” In urging a steeper economic hit to the Russians, he said: “Peace is more important than income.”

Ukraine President invokes 9/11, Pearl Harbor

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared the horror of Russia's assault on his country to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks in an address to the US Congress.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the US into World War II.

"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, in battlefields," he said. "Our country experienced the same every day."

Zelenskyy urges Biden to be 'leader of peace'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told US President Joe Biden that being the leader of the free world also means being "the leader of peace".

In a sombre address to the US Congress appealing for more military help to fight off Russian forces, Zelenskyy said this conflict is not just about his country but about "the values of Europe and the world". Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation.

"I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," Zelenskyy said, switching to English for the final passage of his speech.

Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body

The Council of Europe has expelled Russia from the continent’s foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over the Ukraine conflict.

The 47-nation organisation’s committee of ministers said in statement that “the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba immediately welcomed the decision, posting on Twitter that there was “no place for Russia in European bodies as it wages a barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine and commits multiple war crimes".

Russia: Any Putin-Zelenskyy meeting should be to seal deal

Russia has said there are no obstacles to a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but that such a meeting would only take place to seal a specific agreement.

"There are no obstacles to the organisation of such a meeting with the understanding that it would not be just for its own sake; it would have to seal concrete agreements which are currently being worked out by the two delegations," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Ukraine seeks tougher restrictions at Russian ports over oil

A top economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the White House to block American companies from all trade in Russian oil and urged Western oil and gas companies to stop handling the commodity, the New York Times has reported.

In an interview with the US news outlet, Oleg Ustenko said the companies should hire independent accountants to verify no Russian oil is loaded onto their ships, the Times said.

"We need a full embargo, a full boycott. All Russian ports must be closed," he told the Times from Kiev.

Austria’s top diplomat praises Türkiye’s mediation efforts

Last week’s Türkiye-organised meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers was a key effort to end the three-week-old conflict, Austria’s top diplomat has told Anadolu Agency.

In an exclusive interview, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said even though it yielded no concrete results, the meeting between Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba – hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu – was an important step in diplomatic efforts.

“We urgently need a cease-fire and sustainable humanitarian corridors to alleviate the terrible suffering of the Ukrainian people. I very much appreciate Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to that effect,” Schellenberg said on the sidelines of the just-concluded Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.

Czech leader: Ukraine above all needs more weapons

Ukraine needs more weapons to defend itself against Russian forces, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said after returning from a visit to Kiev.

He said the delegation — which included the prime ministers of Poland and Slovenia — also discussed sanctions, weapons and humanitarian aid, as well as possible future diplomatic steps with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukrainians are fighting immensely bravely, and fight smartly and strategically, but they only stand a chance against (Russia's) huge advantage if Western countries supply enough military equipment," Fiala told reporters.

Concerns over workers' safety at Chernobyl site

A hundred technicians are working under armed guard to maintain the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine, allegedly held hostage for three weeks by Russian forces who have seized the compound.

Tired and poorly fed, they were working the night shift when Russia captured the site of the 1986 core meltdown that sparked the worst nuclear reactor catastrophe in history.

Relatives and colleagues contacted by AFP say the crew members have been unable to return to their homes. "Physically and morally, they are exhausted," said the wife of one technician, who like others at the site can communicate with the outside world only via telephone.

Putin book tops UK bestsellers amid Ukraine conflict