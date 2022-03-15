2019 was the year when a major historical event unfolded in the US. Footage of the brutal killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer sent shockwaves across the country and the entire world.

"Black Lives Matter" became the rallying cry as people marched across continents with placards and banners. Mute spectatorship of such a travesty would have been nothing less than an approval of blatant racist violence.

In 2020, a similar video surfaced in India. Policemen were seen assaulting and severely injuring five young Muslim men who were forced to sing the national anthem. Except this time, instead of footage from a security camera, the video was shot by the policemen themselves. Four of the victims, who can be seen lying in pain with blood splattered all over them, survived the assault. Faizan, a 23-year-old among them, succumbed to his injuries.

In 2021 another similar video did the rounds on social media, during a forced eviction drive of Bengali Muslims in Assam from their lands. A man named Moinul Haque was shot dead at point-blank range, and as an additional performance of cruelty, a local photographer who was present on the scene leaped on Haque's half-dead body just minutes before he exhaled his last breath.

The tragedy of George Floyd, Faizan and Moinul Haque are all equally heart-wrenching. Except Haque or Faizan's death did not move Indian civil society; it was only followed by silence, and tremors of a traumatic memory for those of us who relate with their names.

These killings are only two of hundreds of incidents of anti-Muslim hostility that have been taking place in India since 2014. From being hounded on the street for visible religious markers, to getting lynched in broad daylight for the mere suspicion of carrying beef to being auctioned online as sellable objects, Indian Muslims are on the receiving end of perhaps the most humiliating treatment meted out to any minority community in the world right now.

In December 2021, a large gathering of Hindu right-wing religious leaders and fundamentalist activists gathered in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In an eerie resemblance to the Nazi oath-taking ceremonies, the attendees took pledges to make India a “Hindu Rashtra” and free it of Muslims.

Over the course of the event, hate speeches and targeted calls for violence on Muslims were made with impunity, to the point that the President of Genocide Watch warned that something similar to the Rwandan genocide could happen in India if stern action isn’t taken by the Narendra Modi-led government.

A crisis of belonging

While everyday violence and hate speeches do their bit to keep Indian Muslims in a constant state of terror and paranoia, what often hurts more than these calls is the lack of resistance by civil society that follows and the indifference of our friends. The thing about indifference is that it violently shakes your sense of being. It makes you question your pain and even the memory of who you are.

Belonging to a place is precisely in this way different from being merely present in a place. To belong is to feel psychologically safe in a place. To belong, in other words, is to feel your pain resonate in the people around you. A crisis of belonging that we are suffering from today does not solely come from the acts of violence and discrimination directed towards us, it also comes from the banality with which our otherisation has been normalised.

The BJP’s nationalist politics has not just constantly aimed to attack the individual bodies of Muslims, but also the collective Indian memory of who and what a Muslim stands for. It is a psychological project that aims to transform the polity’s imagination first and foremost.

From renaming cities, destroying visible Muslim architecture to criminalising Muslim identity markers, it is quite apparent that these are attempts to remove anything remotely Muslim from the cultural ethos of India.

While the BJP have intensified it, the process of marginalisation of Muslims as a social group precedes them. The Sachar Committee report released in 2006 highlighted a range of challenges faced by the community and made a slew of recommendations to address the situation. In many of the developmental indicators, it placed Indian Muslims below Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in backwardness.