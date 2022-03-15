When the Ukrainian refugees started arriving at the border with Poland last month, they received a rather warm welcome.

Polish border guards let everyone through - even if some didn’t have proper documents. Chief Polish veterinarian went a step further and issued a special exemption to facilitate Ukrainians who wanted to take their pet dogs and cats along with them.

The response that the Ukrainians received stood in sharp contrast to the treatment meted out to refugees from the Middle East and elsewhere.

Last year, hundreds of migrants from troubled countries such as Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan were stranded at the border between Belarus and Poland when thousands were trying to reach Western Europe.

Poland posted riot police supplementing its border guards to stop the flow of refugees.

In 2015 and 2016, a large number of refugees mainly from Syria and Iraq arrived at the European shores.

Although Germany took 1 millions of them, the rest of the EU members accepted small numbers and were not willing to take their share of the refugees, Poland and Hungary among them.

Back then hundreds of Poles marched through the streets of Warsaw, the capital, chanting, “today refugees, tomorrow terrorists!”

In a 2016 survey, 73 percent of Poles said they viewed refugees from places like Iraq and Syria as a “threat to their country.”

Around that time, Hungary built a fence along the Serbian border as the number of Syrian migrants increased.

Earlier this year, Poland started construction of a five and a half metre high barbed-wire fence along its border with Belarus, resembling the one built by Hungary.

Many asylum seekers were stuck in the forested region that borders Belarus in sub-zero temperatures without medical assistance.

So what’s behind the sudden change in government policies and public attitude towards Ukrainian refugees?

Solidarity with asylum seekers has changed over time and differs according to their background, said Irene Landini, a political scientist and social researcher working on migrant rights.

“The war in Ukraine is somehow felt emotionally much closer to home. This is probably because of the geographical proximity and the great degree of attention it is receiving in the European and national media,” she said.

