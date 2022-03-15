Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that anti-Muslim sentiments are continuing to spread like a plague in Western countries.

Anti-Muslim hatred "is poisoning all segments of society, from people on the street to politicians, workers, and civil servants,” he said in a video message at the 2nd International Media and Islamophobia Forum in Ankara on Tuesday.

“The atmosphere of hatred promoted by irresponsible media negatively affects Muslims as well as millions of people with different languages, religions, origins, and cultures," he added.

“The embarrassing debates in the context of the Ukraine crisis reveal the dangerous dimensions of Islamophobia and cultural racism.”

Erdogan denounced discrimination against all vulnerable people around the world, stressing that anti-Muslim sentiment is not only an issue for Muslims, but it should also be for all people around the world.

“Otherwise, we cannot prevent Islamophobic attacks like (the ones in) New Zealand in 2019 and Canada in 2021,” he warned.

The president emphasised that along with Western politicians, media outlets and state institutions, the biggest responsibility falls on the Islamic world and its institutions.

“Muslims must react strongly, seek their rights on legitimate grounds, and fight against this injustice, unlawfulness and discrimination, which targets hundreds of millions of people along with them,” he said.

