Activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show
The protester interrupted a newscast, holding up a sign calling on people not to believe Russian propaganda.
The protester, who identified herself as an employee of the station, has been taken into police custody. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
March 15, 2022

A protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the attack in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, on Monday read: "NO WAR. Stop the war.

Within seconds, the news program cut away to another scene.

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova. 

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

Ovsyannikova spoke out against the assault in a video on OVD-Info's website.

“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”

READ MORE:Thousands of protesters around the world demand end to Ukraine war

'This is hooliganism'

Speaking in a video address early on Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ovsyannikova.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the actions of a woman who interrupted the live news bulletin amounted to "hooliganism".

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, praising Channel One for what he called its quality, objective and timely programming.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed into law a measure that criminalises the spread of information that is considered by the Kremlin to be “fake” news.

Russia has also blocked social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

READ MORE:Ukraine’s ‘revolution of dignity’ was a 'point of no return'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
