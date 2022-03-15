Emotional scenes have been witnessed at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, where three years ago a deadly terrorist attack killed 51 people and injured 40 others.

No official public memorial was held on Tuesday, but many survivors and supporters came together to mark the day.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times at the mosque, has spent the past few weeks walking the path the killer took – from Dunedin to Christchurch, a journey of more than 350 kilometers (217 miles).

“I’m a little bit excited that the day has come today. I’m motivated to go to the mosque. Rock n Roll,” he said as he left the town of Rolleston for the final leg of his walk.

He completed his walk on Tuesday at 1.40PM local time, the same time the terrorist stormed the mosque on March 15, 2019 to attack worshippers at Friday prayers.

On March 15, 2019, the terrorist, Brenton Tarrant, who carried out the attacks, left his Dunedin home and drove to Christchurch to attack worshippers during Friday prayers.

The Australian national pleaded guilty to the murder of 51 worshippers, attempted murder of 40 others and one charge of terrorism. He was given the strongest penalty in New Zealand’s modern history – life in prison, with no chance of parole.