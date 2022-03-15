Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians and wounded nine others during separate raids in the occupied West Bank.

Nader Rayan, 17, on Tuesday was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at the Balata refugee camp, near the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Three more Palestinians were wounded in the raid, with one of them in critical condition, according to the WAFA news agency.

Israeli border police said forces raided Balata to arrest a suspect who they alleged had an M-16 assault rifle in his possession.

As the Israeli troops left, a group of Palestinians reacted to the raid, throwing stones at them.

The police claimed that a Palestinian "terrorist" had been killed, "who fired at our troops who responded and killed him". There were no reports of any injuries among the Israeli troops.

In another raid at the Qalandia refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, the Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man identified as Alaa Shaham, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.