Myanmar's military has been targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker.

David Eubank, director of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief organisation, spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation.

Eubank described the fighting he had seen as probably the worst in Myanmar since World War II, when the country was a British colony still known as Burma and largely occupied by the Japanese.

There has been serious but sporadic fighting in Kachin State in northern Myanmar for a few years, he said, “but what I saw in Karenni I had not seen in this country before.”

He said that the military’s jets and helicopters stage frequent attacks in the areas of eastern Myanmar where he and his volunteers operate, bringing medical and food aid to civilians caught in conflict.

Ground forces are also firing artillery - indiscriminately, he said - causing thousands to flee their homes.

Video shot by his group’s members includes rare images of repeated air strikes by Myanmar military aircraft in Kayah State - also known as Karenni State - causing a number of civilian deaths.

Manny Maung, a researcher for New York-based Human Rights Watch said the air attacks constitute “war crimes”.

