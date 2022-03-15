France has shut down a mosque for a six-month period amid an ongoing drive against Muslims and their places of worship.

The Al Farouk Mosque in Pessac district near the city of Bordeaux was closed for allegedly defending "radical Islam" and “spreading Salafist ideology,” the Gironde governorate said in a statement on Monday.

The statement accused mosque authorities of giving sermons calling for non-compliance with French laws and legitimising terrorist attacks.

It also accused them of spreading messages containing hate against Israel as well as supporting terrorist organisations or people who defend "radical Islam."

In August, France’s highest constitutional authority approved a controversial “anti-separatism” law that has been criticised for singling out Muslims, striking down just two of its articles.

France has been criticised by international organisations and NGOs, especially the UN, for targeting and marginalising Muslims with the law.

READ MORE:Anti-Muslim policies in France reach ‘threshold of persecution’

'Marginalising Muslims'