Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Ukraine says its troops repel Kharkiv attack

Ukrainian forces have evening repelled an attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, who tried to storm the city from their positions in Piatykhatky, a suburb 15 kilometres to the north, the head of the Kharkiv region said.

The Ukrainian army was able "to push the enemy back beyond its previous position," Oleh Synehubov said on the messaging app Telegram. He called it a "shameful defeat."

There was no information about casualties on either side. After dark, Russian forces increased their shelling of the eastern city, Ukraine's second-largest, Synehubov said.

Warsaw seeks NATO 'peace mission' to help Ukraine

Poland has called for a NATO peace mission "protected by armed forces" to help Ukraine.

"I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission - NATO, possibly some wider international structure - but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory," Vice Premier Jars Kaczynski said during the conference, which was broadcast on Polish television.

"It must seek to provide humanitarian and peaceful aid."

Kiev: 'Fundamental contradictions' in talks with Russia

There are "fundamental contradictions" in talks aimed at ending Russia's military attack on Ukraine but compromise is possible, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, has said.

"We'll continue tomorrow [Wednesday]. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," Podolyak tweeted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference that "talks are now continuing on giving Ukraine neutral military status, in the context of security guarantees for all participants in this process", as well as on "demilitarising Ukraine", Interfax news agency reported.

Erdogan: Turkish FM to visit Russia, Ukraine this week

Türkiye's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu will fly to Russia and Ukraine this week as Ankara facilitates ceasefire talks between the two countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are sending our foreign minister to Russia today (on Tuesday). He will hold talks in Moscow tomorrow. He will travel to Ukraine on Thursday," Erdogan told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

Erdogan will also meet Polish President Duda on Wednesday in Turkish capital Ankara.

Biden to attend NATO, EU summits in Brussels next week

US President Joe Biden is to travel to Brussels for NATO and EU summits next Thursday, as Western allies align their response to Russia's attack against Ukraine.

The gatherings on March 24 of the US leader with his European counterparts come after Washington and Brussels unveiled successive waves of coordinated sanctions against Moscow.

Russia launches 'exit procedure' from Council of Europe

Russia has said it was launching the procedure to exit the Council of Europe, as pressure grew for Moscow's expulsion from the pan-European rights group.

It had given notification of its departure to the Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

Russia was suspended from all its rights of representation a day after tens of thousands of troops entered Ukraine on February 24.

EU adds Russian billionaire Abramovich to sanctions list

The European Union has blacklisted Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and more oligarchs in a fresh round of sanctions following Russia's assault of Ukraine.

The sanctions also ban transactions with Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, excluding those involving fossil fuels and other raw materials, the EU's Official Journal said.

Nearly 100 children died since Russia's incursion: Zelenskyy

Nearly a hundred children have died in the conflict that followed Russia's incursion into Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Canadian lawmakers.

The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was left without means of communication and was nearly running out of food, Zelenskyy said in a virtual address to Canadian lawmakers.

He added that 97 children had been reported dead in total since the conflict began.

Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine: network

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kiev, the US network has said.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Hall, a Briton who works as the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalised in Ukraine, Scott said.

Russia to spend $9B to support economy

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that his country aims to spend around 1 trillion rubles ($9 billion) on measures to support an economy hit by international sanctions.

Mishustin said the government would work with other ex-Soviet countries to reshape their trade relationships with a focus on helping Russia to get the imports it needs.

Mishustin said the measures aim to “ensure the maximum flexibility for the economy, remove internal restrictions on business and give more freedom to entrepreneurs.”

Russia bars entry to Biden, Blinken and other top US officials

Russia has put US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials on a "stop list" that bars them from entering the country.

Their names, together with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and others, were included on a list of 13 individuals banned from Russia in response to sanctions imposed by Washington on Russian officials. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also named.

But the foreign ministry said it was maintaining official relations with Washington and if necessary would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

Moscow could stage "false flag" operation in Ukraine: NATO

NATO is concerned Russia might use chemical weapons in a "false flag" attack as part of its incursion into Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"We are concerned Moscow could stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, possibly with chemical weapons," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Russia calls for UNSC vote on 'humanitarian' crisis resolution

Moscow's envoy to the United Nations has called for a Security Council vote on a resolution it has drafted about the "deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Ukraine.

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said that after France and Mexico opted not to present a draft resolution on humanitarian aid to the Council, Moscow would put forth its "own draft" for a vote on Wednesday.

Over 100,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees

Over 100,000 Britons have expressed interest in hosting Ukrainian refugees, as part of a government programme for households to take in those fleeing Russia's offensive, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"It's fantastic that over 100,000 people and organisations have recorded their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war," he tweeted.

"Thank you to everyone across the country who has stepped up to offer their help so far," he said, less than 24 hours after the launch of the "Homes for Ukraine" programme.

Ukraine, Russia resume talks to end conflict

Talks between Russia and Ukraine, discussing a ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, are ongoing, one of Ukraine's negotiators have said.

"Negotiations are ongoing. Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Ukraine wants security guarantees from NATO

Ukraine understands it does not have an open door to NATO membership and therefore proposes a way to protect itself independently provided it has security guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"If we cannot enter through open doors, then we must cooperate with the associations with which we can, which will help us, protect us ... and have separate guarantees," he said in a video address.

Around 2,000 cars leave Ukraine's Mariupol

Some 2,000 civilian cars have been able to drive out of the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol along a humanitarian evacuation route, the city authorities have said.

"As of 14:00 (1200 GMT) it is known that 2,000 cars left Mariupol," the city council said on Telegram, adding that a further 2,000 vehicles were waiting to leave the city.

The statement did not specify how many people left in the vehicles. Another 160 cars had left the city on Monday, the council has said.

Belarus resisting attempts to drag it into conflict: Lukashenko

President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Belarus had intercepted a missile fired at it two days ago from Ukraine, but that it would resist what he called attempts to draw it into the conflict across the border.

The Kiev government accused Russia on Friday of staging "false flag" air attacks on Belarus from Ukraine to provide an excuse for Moscow's close ally, which has served as a staging post for Russian forces entering Ukraine, to join the conflict itself.

"I warned you that they would push us into this operation, into this war," Lukashenko told Belarusian soldiers, according to the state news agency BelTA.

UN: One child becoming a refugee every second in Ukraine

Some 1.4 million children have now fled Ukraine since the Russian incursion began on February 24, meaning nearly one child a second has become a refugee, the UN said.

"On average, every day over the last 20 days in Ukraine, more than 70,000 children have become refugees," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva.

That amounts to around 55 every minute, "so almost one per second," he said.

Help yourself by helping us, Zelenskyy tells European leaders

Europe must protect its own security by helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in London via video link, urging them to send more weapons.

"We all are the targets of Russia and everything will go against Europe if Ukraine won't stand so I would like to ask you to help yourself by helping us ," Zelenskyy told the leaders.

"You know the kind of weapon we need ... without your support it would be very difficult I'm very grateful but I want to say that we need more ... I do hope that you will be able to enhance that scope and you will see how this will protect your security, your safety."

Russian forces slightly pushed back from Mykolayiv city

The governor of Ukraine's southern region of Mykolayiv has said the security situation was calmer in the area because Russian forces had been pushed back slightly from the regional capital, which they have been trying to seize.

In an interview on national television, Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops continued to fire at the city of Mykolayiv and that 80 people were wounded on Monday, including two children.

"You can be 99% sure that Mykolayiv region will continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops. There is the Bug River, which they need to force their way across in order to advance," he said. "We will not give up the bridges to the invaders."