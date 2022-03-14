A wounded pregnant woman who was taken on a stretcher from a maternity hospital that was bombed by Russia last week has died, along with her baby, The Associated Press news agency has learned.

Images of the woman, whom the AP has not been able to identify, were seen around the world, personifying the horror of an attack on civilians.

She was one of at least three pregnant women tracked down by AP from the maternity hospital that was bombarded on Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The other two survived, along with their newborn daughters.

It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia's now 19-day-old assault on Ukraine.

The woman was taken to another hospital, closer to the front line, where doctors tried to save her. Realising she was losing her baby, medics said, she had cried out to them, "Kill me now!"

Dr. Timur Marin said on Saturday that the woman's pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached. Her baby was delivered via cesarean section but showed "no signs of life," he said.

They tried to save the woman, and "more than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn't produce results," Marin said. "Both died."

In the chaos after the air strike, medical workers did not get her name before her husband and father took away her body. Doctors said they were grateful that she didn't end up in the mass graves being dug for many of Mariupol's dead.

Russia accuses Ukraine of staging attacks

Accused of attacking civilians, Russian officials claimed the maternity hospital had been taken over by Ukrainian extremists to use as a base, and that no patients or medics were left inside. Russia's ambassador to the UN and the Russian Embassy in London described the AP images as fakes.

The AP team tracked down some of the victims on Friday and Saturday after they were transferred to another hospital on the outskirts of Mariupol.