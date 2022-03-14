The conflict in Eastern Europe has seen the world come down hard on Russia, with a punishing wave of financial sanctions, an oil embargo and the pull out of multinational corporations from the country after its incursion into Ukraine on February 24.

While the raft of sanctions is having a negative effect on ordinary Russians, the measures are routinely defended on the grounds that it’s being aimed at the government.

But in concert with that has been a gradual cancellation in the Western world of anything that might be of Russian origin, particularly in the cultural sphere.

Russian films have been barred from festivals in Toronto and Glasgow, while Hollywood films from Disney, Warner Brothers and Sony are skipping their Russian release.

London’s Royal Opera House went ahead and cancelled a planned residency by Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet. New York’s Carnegie Hall called off scheduled performances of star orchestral conductor Valery Gergiev and pianist Denis Matsuev. Renowned opera singer Anna Netrebko was axed from performing as well.

While Gergiev (who was also fired from the Munich and Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestras) and Netrebko are prominent supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and declined to publicly criticise him, even apolitical artists have faced the axe from Western cultural institutions.

One of them, conductor Tugan Sokhiev, resigned from prominent positions at an orchestra in Toulouse and the Bolshoi opera after being pressured to condemn Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Even the deceased have not been spared. The Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra made the decision to remove renowned composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture from its programme, a move that was then echoed by Japan’s Chubu Philharmonic Orchestra.

In Italy, a university course on Fyodor Dostoevsky – the 19th century novelist who spent years in exile for defying the Russian state – was withdrawn before being reinstated after backlash.

Netflix, which pulled all its projects out of Russia, had to put on hold four Russian television series that included an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina.

A bit more mysterious is the sudden removal of films by revered director Andrei Tarkovsky from IMDB’s top 250 list as of this month. Two of his most noteworthy films, Stalker and Solaris, have seen a noticeable number of downvotes.

Meanwhile, Russian athletes have been suspended from competition by FIFA, the International Skating Union, and the Paralympics. Even the gaming world hasn’t been immune, with EA Sports removing Russian teams from its FIFA video game series.

Anti-Russia frenzy has expressed itself beyond high-profile cancellations, too.

In the US, American-owned Russian restaurants in New York are reeling from cancelled reservations and Yelp bombs. Russia House, a dining lounge and bar in Washington DC, had to temporarily close after its windows were broken.

Further north in Canada, the Russian Community Centre was vandalised, and the Moscow Tea Room received hateful emails and phone calls. Online harassment of Russian Canadians has also experienced an uptick, with some being classified as potential hate crimes.