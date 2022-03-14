Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with nothing less than the fate of Ukraine, scene of Moscow's assaults, at stake.

The eccentric billionaire and founder of aerospace company SpaceX took to Twitter, where his messages are notoriously erratic, to see whether the Russian leader would test his mettle in person rather than through his country's forces fighting across the border.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," said Musk.

"Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.

When one of Musk's 77 million followers wrote that the Tesla founder might not have thought his challenge through, Musk said he was "absolutely serious."

"If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," he added.