Iranian security forces have thwarted planned sabotage at the country's major Fordow nuclear site by a network it accused Israel of recruiting, state television said, adding the forces made arrests.

An Israeli officer first contacted a neighbour of an employee of the uranium enrichment plant and managed to recruit them both after paying them in cash and digital currency, the television reported on Monday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard security agents were monitoring the network and were able to break it up before the sabotage could be carried out, arresting an unspecified number of people, the television said.

The Israeli prime minister's office had no immediate comment on the report.

The state news agency IRNA said a new agency called Revolutionary Guard Nuclear Command, which it said had been set up to oversee defence and security matters at nuclear installations, was involved in the operation to stop the planned sabotage.

The suspects "planned on sabotaging the Fordow facility and were arrested by the intelligence services of the Revolutionary Guard", the IRNA news agency said.

Fordow is an underground uranium enrichment facility located outside the central city of Qom, around 180 kilometres south of Tehran.

IRNA did not specify the identity of the suspects or say how many were arrested.

