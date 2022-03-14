Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed to step up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"We agreed to accelerate diplomatic efforts for Ukraine solution while taking measures for European security," Erdogan said in a joint news conference on Monday in Ankara.

"Türkiye will resolutely maintain its efforts for a permanent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan asserted.

He said that Türkiye had provided military support for Ukraine in a manner NATO allies had not been able to despite its ties with Russia. Ankara was continuing to send Kiev support, he added.

Commenting on the conflict, German Chancellor Scholz also called on Russian President Putin to "stop now".

He welcomed talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and other diplomatic activity but said the meetings must soon produce results that allow a ceasefire.

"We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make a ceasefire possible," he added.

"We think closing Turkish Straits to warships in line with Montreux Convention is important contribution and thank Türkiye for this," Scholz said.

Boosting bilateral trade