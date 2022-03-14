World War I started after the murder of the heir to the Austrian Hungarian throne in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was murdered by a Bosnian Serb assassin, who was part of a pan-Slavic secret organisation with alleged links to Russia, the old defender of pan-Slavism.

Two decades later, WWII began after Nazi Germany occupied Poland in 1939. The Soviets used the opportunity to invade then-eastern Poland, which is now part of western Ukraine.

Both triggering points of the world's two biggest wars were fatefully located in Eastern Europe. Fast forward to 2022, the region is again hit by deadly fighting between Ukraine and Russia, with larger geopolitical ambitions at play. Russia's aim is to counter NATO's influence in Eastern Europe and push the US-led alliance away from its doorstep, Ukraine.

At the beginning of all these conflicts, there was a Russian connection, a disrupting reality for many people living in Eastern Europe. The Bosnian War was triggered after the disintegration of communist Yugoslavia following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. During the war, a largely Orthodox Christian state, led by the Serbs and backed by Russia, launched an onslaught against Muslim Bosniaks and largely Catholic Croats.

The sentiment continues to run deep in Serbian society. After the Russian attack on Ukraine, there were pro-Moscow protests in Serbia, alarming Bosniaks and other Balkan nations about whether the ongoing fighting could spread to other parts of Eastern Europe, leading to another global war.

In order to see how the Balkans feel about the ongoing conflict, TRT World spoke to Shafik Dzaferovic, a member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency and a leading Bosniak politician.

TRT WORLD: Could the war in Ukraine spread to the Balkans?

SHAFIK DZAFEROVIC: The Balkans are not as close to Russia as Ukraine, so it is much harder to expect such a scenario. There is a NATO space between Russia and us. However, although Russia does not touch the Western Balkans, there is a certain danger.

Only six days after his meeting in Moscow [with Putin] in December 2021, Milorad Dodik [a secessionist Bosnian Serb leader and another member of the Bosnian presidency] launched an attack on the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Republika Srpska Assembly has adopted conclusions violating the Dayton Accords and 27 years of its implementation.

Dodik wants to take us back to 1995 when everyone in Bosnia and Herzegovina looked at each other through their gun sights. It is dangerous, and it must be stopped. NATO and the EU are primarily responsible for stopping this dangerous development.

How have Bosnians approached the war? What are the main differences among Bosniaks, Bosnian Serbs and Croats regarding their approach to the war?

SD: People in Bosnia and Herzegovina sympathise with the Ukrainian people. Bosniak and Croat political leaders condemned the aggression against Ukraine. Only Serb leader Milorad Dodik tried to obstruct Bosnia and Herzegovina's condemnation of Russian aggression at the UN, but he failed.

He is calling the people in Kiev (who are fighting for their bare lives) "armed gangs." At the same time, he is repeatedly expressing understanding of Russia's actions. He thus showed that he has no compassion for the victims and that he does not belong to Europe in the political sense. Even if there were some illusions, the Euro-Atlantic community must now be clear who it is dealing with when it comes to Dodik.

There have been some big pro-Russian Serbian protests in recent days. Why do Serbs want to support the Russian attack?

SD: Pro-Russian demonstrations were held in Serbia and within the Republika Srpska (RS) entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, primarily because public opinion in Serbia and parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina is strongly influenced by Russia. The authorities there are pro-Russian, pro-Russian militant organisations are viewed favourably, and the government in Serbia and the RS entity do not condemn the aggression against Ukraine in a way everyone else does.

At the same time, Russian actions against Ukraine are reviving dreams of a Greater Serbia. Many in Serbia see Russia as a force that could support them to divide Bosnia and Herzegovina and annex part of its territory to Serbia. That is why we have heard messages from NATO that Bosnia and Herzegovina is at risk. And that is why we need the support of NATO; in any case, we will fight for Bosnia and Herzegovina till the end.