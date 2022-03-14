The Senegal army has launched a military operation against rebels in the southern Casamance region.

"In the framework of their mission to secure people and goods, the army on Sunday March 13, 2022, launched an operation with the main objective of dismantling the bases of Salif Sadio's MFDC faction," the Senegal army’s chief of staff said in a statement.

The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) has led a low-intensity separatist conflict in southern Senegal since 1982, a conflict that has claimed several thousand lives.

"This operation also aims to destroy all armed bands participating in criminal activities in the region," the statement also said.

The MFCD is split into several factions, with one headed by Salif Sadio.

In the latest clash on January 24, four Senegalese soldiers were killed and seven captured alive and taken across the border to The Gambia. The seven were released on February 14.

READ MORE:Gunmen kill 13 in southern Senegal