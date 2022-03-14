Gunmen have killed at least 13 gendarmes in an ambush at Taparko, a mining town in Burkina Faso, the latest in a series of attacks in the north of the country.

"A team from the gendarmerie at Dori fell into an ambush set by armed individuals this afternoon near Taparko," a security source told the AFP news agency on Sunday. As well as the 13 confirmed dead, a number of other gendarmes were missing, the source added.

Another security source said reinforcements had been called in and were searching the sector for eight missing gendarmes.

An additional eight gendarmes were wounded in the attack, two of them seriously, and they had been evacuated for treatment in Tougouri.

Taparko is a mining town regularly targeted by militants.

Reports of this latest attack came as two people were killed and several others injured when a bus hit a landmine on Sunday, also near Taparko.

And on Saturday, 11 people were killed in an attack on a gold mine at Baliata, also in the north. One witness told AFP some 30 attackers arrived on scooters.