Monday, March 14, 2022

EU approves fourth set of sanctions on Russia

The European Union has approved a fourth set of sanctions to punish Russia for its military assault on Ukraine.

France, which holds the EU presidency, said in a statement that the bloc approved a package targeting "individuals and entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine," along with sectors of the Russian economy.

Since the military campaign started last month, the EU has adopted tough measures targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's financial system and the country's oligarchs. Last week, the bloc agreed to slap further sanctions on 160 individuals and added new restrictions on the export of maritime navigation and radio communication technology.

'Ukraine is on fire': UN chief

Ukraine is facing a horrific humanitarian catastrophe as Russia presses its attack that has the potential to spread far beyond the country's borders, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned.

"Ukraine is on fire," he said at the UN's New York headquarters.

"The prospect of nuclear conflict once unthinkable is now back within the realm of possibility," he said.

Further escalation of the war, whether by accident or design threatens all of humanity - Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General

At least 9 Ukranian killed in a TV tower attack

A Russian rocket attack on a television tower in the western village of Antopol killed nine people.

The village is only about 160 kilometres from the border of NATO member Poland.

Ukrainian authorities also said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in the capital of Kiev, and that two people were killed in the northern Obolonskyi district of the capital when Russian artillery fire hit a nine-story apartment building.

Ukraine's Chernobyl loses power again: operator

Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power station, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, has once again lost its electricity supply, energy operator Ukrenergo said.

Separately, Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom accused the Russian military of detonating ammunition at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the country's south.

"The power line that supplies the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station and the town of Slavutych was damaged by the occupying forces," Ukrenergo said.

Officials: Biden considering trip to Europe

The White House is weighing the possibility of President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian attack of Ukraine, according to three US officials familiar with the deliberations.

The prospective trip is yet to be finalised. One possible destination for the meetings would be Brussels, which is the headquarters for NATO, one of the officials said. Another official said the White House was looking at Biden visiting NATO headquarters on March 24, with other potential stops in Europe.

The trip would underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies.

Ukraine-Russia conflict talks to continue: Kiev

Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are due to restart on Tuesday, a Ukrainian delegate has said, after fourth-round meetings over two weeks of fighting concluded without breakthrough earlier in the day.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow," senior Ukrainian negotiator and president aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter, after both sides over the weekend raised hopes that an initial agreement would be announced.

Russian assault on Ukraine a 'tactical failure': Poland

Poland's foreign minister has told the United Nations that Russia's incursion into Ukraine had been "a strategic and tactical failure."

During a briefing for the Security Council, Zbigniew Rau said that, as a result, Moscow started to target civilians in attacks that amount to "state terrorism."

"This operation, poorly prepared and executed, turned out to be a strategic and tactical failure," said Rau. "But instead of preventing further unnecessary deaths in its own ranks, the Kremlin changed its tactics.

Ukraine economy could collapse if conflict drags on: IMF

Ukraine's government continues to function, the banking system is stable and debt payments are viable in the short term, but the Russian incursion could plunge Ukraine into a devastating recession, the International Monetary Fund has said.

And it warned that the conflict could have broader repercussions, including threatening global food security due to rising prices and the inability to plant crops, especially wheat.

At a minimum the country would see "output falling 10 percent this year assuming a prompt resolution of the war," the IMF said in an analysis of the economy in the wake of the Russian assault.

EU finalising new round of sanctions against Russia

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has said the 27-country bloc is finalising its new round of sanctions against Russia.

Josep Borrell said that the fourth package of coercive measures would target Russia’s market access, membership in international financial institutions, and steel and energy sectors.

“We are listing more companies and individuals playing an active role in supporting the people who undermine Ukrainian sovereignty,” Borrell said, after talks in Skopje with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.

More than 2.8M flee Ukraine war: UN

The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian attacks began on February 24 has topped 2.8 million.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has 2,808,792 refugees had now left the country - up another 110,512 from Sunday - making it the largest refugee exodus in Europe since World War II.

UNICEF said more than one million children had fled Ukraine in search of safety and protection. "They need peace NOW," the UN children's agency added.

Convoy of cars leaves encircled Mariupol: city officials

A convoy of over 160 cars has left Mariupol, local officials said, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a "humanitarian corridor" to evacuate civilians from the encircled Ukrainian city.

After several days of failed attempts to deliver supplies to Mariupol and provide safe passage out for trapped civilians, the city council said a local ceasefire was holding and the convoy had left for the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"It is known that as of 1300 (1100 GMT) more than 160 private cars managed to leave," it said in an online post.

NATO: Military drills not linked to Russia

A planned NATO exercise with about 30,000 troops from more than 25 countries from Europe and North America began in northern Norway.

NATO said that the drill, named Cold Response that includes 200 aircraft and 50 vessels, was not linked to Russia’s "unprovoked and unjustified" attacks on Ukraine.

The drill in NATO-member Norway, which shares a nearly 200-kilometre land border with Russia, will be held just a few hundred kilometres from the Russian border and was planned long before the conflict.

Zelenskyy to address US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address via video to the US Congress.

Zelenskyy will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement.

Germany not to provide details of arms supplies to Ukraine

The German government has said it won’t provide any further details about weapons supplies to Ukraine.

Government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner told reporters that “to avoid security risks” Germany would not divulge any more information on what arms are supplied to Ukraine or how.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Arne Collatz added that “it is the goal of the Russian aggressors to cut Ukraine’s supply routes and make (their) defence harder, and we don’t want to facilitate this.”

Russia can take full control of major Ukrainian cities: Kremlin

The Kremlin has said that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities and cautioned the West that it had sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine without any need for help from China.

"The defence ministry of the Russian Federation, while ensuring the maximum safety of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking major population centres under full control," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces.

Russian, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Ukraine in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Moscow to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Opening the meeting, Lavrov said he is going to inform Thani about "efforts that Russia is taking in to resolve all the issues that have arisen and accumulated over the years" in Ukraine.

"We are also constantly interested in your assessments, your observations regarding the efforts that can be made to move towards solving numerous conflicts and crises in the Middle East and North Africa," he said.

Ukraine war has been slower than expected: Putin ally

One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said Russia's military operation in Ukraine had not all gone as quickly as the Kremlin had wanted.

National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, speaking at a church service led by Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, blamed the slower than expected progress on what he said were far-right Ukrainian forces hiding behind civilians.

"I would like to say that yes, not everything is going as fast as we would like," Zolotov, once in charge of Putin's personal security, said in comments posted on the National Guard's website.

Ukraine: Talks with Russia are hard but ongoing

Fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine have started and communication between the two sides is hard but ongoing, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Tweeting a photo of the talks, which are being conducted via video conference, Podolyak said: "The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it's hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems."

Ukraine to demand 'immediate' ceasefire at talks

Ukraine has said it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops during the fourth round of negotiations to end more than two weeks of fighting.

"Peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russians troops -- and only after this can we talk about regional relations and about political differences," Kiev's lead negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

At least two dead, a dozen wounded after building hit in Kiev

At least two people have died and 12 were wounded following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine's capital Kiev, the country's emergency service said.

"As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-storey apartment building, three people were hospitalised and nine people were treated on the spot," the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kiev's Obolon district.

Rescue teams saved 63 people from the building, the emergency service said on Telegram.

Antonov aircraft plant in Kiev shelled by Russian forces

The Antonov aircraft plant in Kiev has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kiev city administration said.

"According to a preliminary toll, two people are dead and seven wounded," city hall said in a message on its Telegram account.

Separatists say 20 dead in Donetsk after Ukraine attack

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have reported that a strike by Kiev's forces on the rebel de facto capital Donetsk left at least 16 people dead, ahead of talks to resolve the conflict.

Rebel officials said fragments from a Ukrainian Tochka missile that was shot down had landed in the centre of the city leaving more than two dozen dead with many more injured.

"Sixteen deaths have been recorded" the self-proclaimed region's health ministry said, adding that another 23 people had been injured.

Chernobyl nuclear plant power line damaged by Russian forces

A high-voltage power line to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant has been damaged by Russian forces not long after electricity supplies were restored to the facility, grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement.

It did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the damage, but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs.