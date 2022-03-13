A rabbi responsible for the certification that allowed Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and others to obtain Portuguese citizenship is not allowed to leave the country and must present himself to authorities when required.

Saturday’s decision came following the arrest of rabbi Daniel Litvak on Thursday by officers of the Judicial Police, the national criminal investigation agency, as part of an ongoing public prosecutors inquiry into how Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich was granted citizenship.

Lusa news agency said Litvak, who was preparing to travel to Israel when he was detained, was asked to hand over his passport.

Abramovich was granted Portuguese citizenship last year based on a law offering naturalisation to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the Mediaeval Inquisition.

Applicants' genealogies are vetted by experts at one of Portugal's Jewish communities in Lisbon or Porto. The Porto community, where Litvak is the rabbi, was responsible for Abramovich's process.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the British government over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. He has denied having such ties.

