Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said that they targeted an Israeli "strategic centre" in Iraq with missiles, after Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq reported cross-border missile fire.

A "strategic centre for conspiracy and mischiefs of the Zionists was targeted by powerful precision missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.", it said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, security forces in northern Iraq said "a dozen ballistic missiles" targeted the city of Erbil, including US facilities, causing damage but no major casualties in the early hours of Sunday.

Sunday's attack on Erbil comes nearly a week after two officers from Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed in Syria in a strike attributed to key US ally Israel.

The Guard had already warned last week that Israel, Iran's arch enemy, "will pay for this crime".

The Guard's statement on Sunday said: "once again, we warn the criminal Zionist regime that the repetition of any mischief will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses."

