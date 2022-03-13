WORLD
NATO chief says Russia may use 'chemical weapons'
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said to a German paper that Russia is fabricating "lies" over bioweapon labs and itself "could plan chemical weapons operations."
Russia has accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 13, 2022

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia might use chemical weapons following its incursion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian attack with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship.

SOURCE:Reuters
