WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens killed in train accident in DR Congo
At least 60 people were killed and some of the bodies are still trapped after the derailment of the wagons, railway officials say
Dozens killed in train accident in DR Congo
"Some of the bodies were still trapped in the wagons that had fallen into the ravines," railway official said. / TRTWorld
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 12, 2022

At least 60 people died after a cargo train derailed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.

The accident occurred on late Friday in the territory of Lubudi in the Lualaba province.

"(Currently) the toll is 61 dead, men, women and children (and) 52 injured who have been evacuated," Marc Manyonga Ndambo, director of infrastructure at the SNCC train operator, said on Saturday.

The Societe Nationale des chemins de fer du Congo (SNCC) is the national railway company for the inland transfers.

Many of the wounded including a child under the age of two, whose parents died in the accident, were taken to the nearby hospital in Lubudi, Ndambo added.

Local media also quoted the provincial governor Fifi Masuka as saying 60 people had been killed.

The train was a freight service that had been carrying "several hundred stowaways," said Manyonga said even though this was prohibited.

"Some of the bodies were still trapped in the wagons that had fallen into the ravines," he added.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Cargo plane crashed in DR Congo

'Illegal passengers'

The train was heading from Mueneditu town to Lubumbashi.

Though the cargo train is not allowed to carry passengers, reports indicate that it was carrying “illegal passengers.”

Manyonga said the train was made up of 15 wagons, 12 of which were empty, and was coming from Luen in a neighbouring province destined for the mining town of Tenke, close to Kolwezi.

The cause of the accident has yet to be ascertained, but local media reports said that seven cars had detached from the train before ending up in a deep ravine with all those on board.

Train derailments are common in the DRC, as are shipwrecks of overloaded boats on the country's lakes and rivers.

Last October, nine people died after a train derailed in the city of Kenzenze in the territory of Mutshatsha in the same province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker