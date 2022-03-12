Saudi Arabia has executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced the executions on Saturday, saying it included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis and one Syrian.

Those who are executed were “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children,” it reported.

The kingdom also said some of them were members of al Qaida, the Daesh terror group and also backers of Yemen's Houthi rebels.

“The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” the report added.

It did not say how the prisoners were executed, though death-row inmates typically are beheaded in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE:2019 geared to be the worst year for executions in Saudi Arabia this decade