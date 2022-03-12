Houthi elements in Yemen have attempted to raze a memorial cemetery to Turkish martyrs in the war-torn country's capital.

Armed members of the Iranian-backed group used an excavator in an attempt to destroy the Turkish Martyrs' Monument in the historical district of Sanaa, Yemeni media outlets reported on Saturday morning.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry later released a statement strongly condemning the "heinous attack."

Numerous Yemeni activists and writers spoke out on social media against the actions of the Houthis, which have been in control of Sanaa and other parts of the country for years.

Many of these accused the group of trying to break ties with friendly and brotherly countries, as well as of being hostile to Yemen's history and culture.