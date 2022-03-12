A historic bilateral meeting has taken place between the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Armenia on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Speaking to reporters, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan as "extremely fruitful and constructive."

Cavusoglu also noted that Azerbaijan supports the normalisation process between Ankara and Yerevan.

For his part, the Armenian minister said his country is determined to dedicate efforts for peace and stability in the region and that it is working to normalise relations with Türkiye.