Saturday, March 12, 2022

Humanitarian situation in Ukraine 'catastrophic' — Russian army

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is deteriorating quickly and has become catastrophic in a number of cities, the Russian military said, speaking on the 17th day of what Moscow has termed a "special military operation."

"Unfortunately, the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is continuing to deteriorate rapidly, and in some cities it has reached catastrophic proportions," said the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre Mikhail Mizintsev.

He accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of laying mines in residential areas and destroying key infrastructure, including roads and bridges, leaving civilians with no access to electricity, water, food and medicine.

Mizintsev said that an especially dire humanitarian situation was developing in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, accusing Ukraine's "nationalists" of trapping hundreds of thousands of people in the besieged city.

IAEA: Ukraine said Russia aims to take full control of NPP

The UN nuclear watchdog said Ukraine told it on Saturday that Russia was planning to take full and permanent control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, but that Russia later denied this.

"The President of Ukraine's nuclear power plant operator Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said in a letter to the DirectorGeneral that around 400 Russian soldiers were 'being present full time on site' (at Zaporizhzhya)," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) added in a statement.

The IAEA said the Ukrainian regulator had also informed it that efforts to repair damaged power lines at the Chernobyl nuclear plant were continuing and that diesel generators were providing back-up power to systems relevant for safety.

Zelenskyy asks Israel's assistance on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the prospects for peace talks to end the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy made the announcement in a tweet and also said he had asked Bennett for help in freeing the mayor of the city of Melitopol, whom Ukraine says was abducted by Russian forces.

Around 13,000 civilians evacuated Saturday - Ukraine

Around 13,000 people were evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, almost twice the number who managed to get out the previous day.

Vereshchuk said in an online message that no one had managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol and blamed obstruction by Russian forces. Moscow had earlier accused Ukrainian forces of intentionally trapping people there.

Türkiye evacuated around 500 from Ukraine - FM

Türkiye has evacuated 489 people from various Ukrainian cities on Saturday amid Russian incursion, foreign minister said.

The evacuees were stationed in Kiev, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Kherson and Konotop, Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding the total number of evacuees brought home is 14,480.

Foreign minister: Ukraine needs more military supplies

Ukraine is ready to negotiate to end the conflict, but would not surrender or accept any ultimatums, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Speaking at a virtual event, Kuleba said civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns.

"We will continue to fight. We are ready to negotiate but we are not going to accept any ultimatums and surrender," Kuleba said, adding that Russia was putting forward demands that were "unacceptable".

The foreign minister added that Ukraine needed more military supplies and that more steps were needed to hit the Russian economy despite recent sanctions.

Ukraine: 7 civilians dead after Russia fired at convoy

Russian troops have shot at a group of women and children evacuees leaving a village near Kiev, killing seven, one of them a child, Ukraine's military intelligence service has said.

"During an attempt to evacuate from the village of Peremoga...along an agreed 'green' corridor, the occupiers opened fire on a column of civilians, consisting exclusively of women and children," Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said on Facebook.

Peremoga, which means victory in Ukrainian, is a small village around 36 kilometres (22 miles) from Kiev's northeastern suburbs, where Russian tanks are advancing towards the capital.

The military intelligence service said that Russian troops forced the group of evacuees to return to their village after the attack, with the number of injured unknown. It added that the incident happened on Friday.

US authorises $200 million in new weapons, military training

US President Joe Biden has authorised $200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House has said. The decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine over the past year to $1.2 billion.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defence.

The new US assistance will provide immediate military aid, including anti-armour, anti-aircraft systems, and small arms, a senior administration official said. The funds can also be used for military education and training to help Ukraine.

The fresh funds come days after the US Congress approved $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion measure to fund the US government through September.

Turkish mosque in Mariupol city ‘remains intact’

A Turkish mosque in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has remained intact, the head of the mosque association has said.

Clashes continued in a neighbourhood that is 2 kilometres (1.25 miles) away from the mosque, said Ismail Hacioglu, the head of the association of Kanuni Sultan Suleyman Mosque. "Our mosque remain undamaged.”

Hacioglu said the Russian army has surrounded the city and has been shooting at the city centre. A rocket fell on Friday around 700 metres (2,297 feet) away from the mosque, which currently houses 30 Turkish nationals, he said.

In the city, along with those in the mosque, there are 86 Turkish nationals, Hacioglu said, adding that they are coordinating with the Turkish Foreign Ministry for evacuation.

Zelenskyy: Russians could take Kiev only if they kill us all

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian troops could take Kiev "only if they kill us all”. “Even if they bring a million Russians here, they can’t occupy Ukraine,” he said.

In a media briefing, Zelenskyy said Russia had adopted a "fundamentally different approach" in talks to end the conflict.

He said the approach was in contrast to earlier talks at which Moscow only "issued ultimatums", and that he was "happy to have a signal from Russia" after President Vladimir Putin said he saw "some positive shifts" in their dialogue.

Zelenskyy also said he’s open for talks with Putin in Israel, but only if there is a ceasefire in place.

US 'ready to take diplomatic steps' Ukraine will find helpful

The United States is willing to take diplomatic steps that the Ukrainian government would find helpful, a State Department spokesperson has said.

"If there are diplomatic steps that we can take that the Ukrainian Government believes would be helpful, we're prepared to take them," the spokesperson said.

"We are working to put the Ukrainians in the strongest possible negotiating position, including by increasing pressure on Russia by imposing severe costs and by providing security assistance to help Ukrainians defend themselves."

Thousands mass in Kiev's twin city Florence to back Ukraine

Thousands of people have packed into one of Florence's biggest squares to show their support for Ukraine and listen to a videoed speech from its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Florence has been twinned with Kiev since the 1960s, when Ukraine's capital sent aid to the Tuscan city to help it recover from a devastating flood.

The crowds waved blue and yellow flags in Piazza Santa Croce as church bells tolled 17 times — one for each day since Russia attacked Ukraine. A number of Ukrainian women in the crowd wore flower crowns as a symbol of peace.

Kremlin: Crisis talks with Ukraine have continued by video link

Crisis talks, which had been conducted in person in Belarus, have continued between Moscow and Kiev via a video link, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the RIA news agency.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had briefed French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a call on Saturday about the negotiations held in video format in recent days.

He said Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Russia's delegation at the in-person talks, would continue to lead the negotiations on Russia's behalf.

Governor: Eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha destroyed

The eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha has been completely destroyed following the Russian attacks, but fighting continues there to prevent a Russian encirclement, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

Ukraine: Russia lost around 12,000 men

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of Russia's attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at a media briefing. It is the first time that Kiev has given such a toll.

The Ukrainian president claimed that Russia lost around 12,000 men. It's "a ratio of one to ten, but that doesn't make me happy", Zelenskyy said. On March 2, Moscow said it had lost nearly 500 soldiers.

Zelenskyy said the negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums. He said the West should be more involved in negotiations, but welcomed mediation efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Zelenskyy also said most Ukrainian businesses have stopped operating. His economic adviser had previously estimated that the conflict had already caused more than $100 billion of damage.

France, Germany urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol

France and Germany have urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to end a deadly days-long siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the French presidency has said.

After a three-way phone call with the Russian leader and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron's office also accused Putin of "lies" for alleging that Ukrainian forces had committed human rights abuses.

Putin did not show a willingness to end attacks on Ukraine, a French presidency official said. The French and German leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations, the official added.

Czechs ask EU to help with Ukraine refugees

The Czech Republic has asked other European Union members to take in 50,000 refugees from Ukraine as its resources are now stretched, fire brigade spokeswoman Pavla Jakoubkova has said.

"Our absorption capacity is almost full," Jakoubkova said in a statement. "We are asking the EU to enable the Czech Republic to become primarily a transit country while the refugees will be accepted in other member states."

More than 102,000 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in the Czech Republic. The real number was "certainly 200,000," she added.

UN reports 579 civilian deaths in Ukraine

At least 579 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, and more than 1,000 have been injured, the UN human rights office has said but officials believe the actual number of casualties is considerably higher.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said 42 of those killed were children, while 54 were injured. The Geneva-based office had documented 564 civilian deaths and 982 injured a day earlier.

It said most recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a “wide impact area,” such as shelling from heavy artillery and missile strikes.

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Credit rater Fitch has downgraded 28 Russian natural resources companies, including state gas giant Gazprom, warning they risk defaulting on payments under sanctions imposed on Russia.

Fitch Ratings said in a statement it had lowered the rating on the companies, which also include oil producer Lukoil and miner Rusal, from B to CC. The latter rating implies some form of default on their payments was "probable".

It cited a Russian decree on March 5 that authorised Russian companies to settle debts to certain blacklisted foreign companies in rubles rather than foreign currency.

Another major rating agency, Moodys, also downgraded Gazprom and Lukoil this week. Three major raters have classed Russia as at risk of defaulting on its long-term sovereign debt due to sanctions.

Putin briefed French and German leaders on talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed what he says is a "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law by Ukraine's security forces, the Kremlin has said.

In a three-way phone call, Putin also told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

Putin accused the Ukrainian army of "extrajudicial executions of dissenters" and "taking hostages and using civilians as human shields", the Kremlin said.

He claimed the Ukrainian army was deploying heavy weapons near hospitals, schools and kindergartens, and urged Macron and Scholz to pressure Kiev into halting these "criminal activities".

Ukraine bans fertiliser exports

Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilisers amid the Russian attacks, the agriculture ministry has said.

It said the ban would help "to maintain balance in the domestic market" and applied to nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and complex fertilisers.

Ukraine has already banned exports of some agricultural commodities and introduced licenses for its key export goods — wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

Governor of Ukraine's Kiev region says evacuations ongoing

Evacuations of civilians from frontline towns in Ukraine's Kiev region have been proceeding — and there are plans to continue on Sunday, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba told local media.

"We will try to get people out every day, as long as it's possible to observe a ceasefire," he said.

US, Ukrainian diplomats discuss trilateral meeting in Türkiye

The US secretary of state has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart and discussed the trilateral meeting involving Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine that took place in Antalya province.

In a push for peace in the region, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had met with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Antalya on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Antony Blinken reiterated his country’s “commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity...”

UN seeking agreement on humanitarian corridors

The UN's crisis coordinator for Ukraine has said the global body is seeking an agreement with both sides in the conflict to establish corridors for delivering much-needed aid.

Amin Awad told The Associated Press news agency that progress is being made on the corridors and accompanying ceasefires, but expressed frustration over resistance to quickly implement them.

Awad said the most pressing humanitarian needs are in Mariupol. He added that overall as many as 12 million Ukrainians may need aid.

Russia: Security proposals sent to US no longer valid

Russia has said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine and claimed that Washington had not taken Moscow's warnings on the matter seriously.

"We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state television.

He also added Moscow and Washington were not holding any "negotiation processes" on Ukraine.

According to RIA news agency, Ryabkov also said proposals on security guarantees that Russia had sent to the US and NATO before Russian forces entered Ukraine last month were no longer valid.

Ukraine claims another Russian general killed

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, has said Russian Major General Andrei Kolesnikov was killed in action during the fighting over Mariupol.

He would be the third Russian general to die in the conflict, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kolesnikov’s death wasn’t confirmed by the Russian military, which has kept a tight lid on information about its losses.

Ukraine: 79 children killed in conflict

At least 79 children have been killed and nearly 100 wounded since the start of Russia's attacks, the Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office has said.

Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement that most of the victims were in the Kiev, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions. It noted that the numbers aren’t final because active fighting is continuing.

The prosecutor's office also said more than 280 educational institutions have been hit and nine of them have been completely destroyed, depriving large numbers of students of access to education.

