The United States has sanctioned two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea's weapons program, the Treasury Department said.

The measures came on Friday, a day after the Pentagon published an intelligence assessment that two recent North Korea missile launches were tests for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

The sanctions target "a network of Russia-based individuals and entities complicit in helping (North Korea) procure components for its unlawful ballistic missile systems," the Treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

"Much of this activity also violates UN prohibitions with respect to the DPRK," the statement added, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

