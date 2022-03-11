Leftist former student leader Gabriel Boric has been sworn in as Chile's youngest-ever president, with plans to turn the country into a greener, more egalitarian "welfare state".

Boric, 36, took the oath on Friday in Valparaiso, the seat of Congress, appearing to hold back tears of emotion as he received the presidential sash from his predecessor Sebastian Pinera.

He expressed a "great sense of responsibility and duty to the people" of Chile. "We will do our best to rise to the challenges we face as a country," the new president said.

Boric takes over the reins of a country clamouring for change following mass protests in 2019, which he supported, against deep-rooted inequality in income, health care, education and pensions.

The revolt, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured, was the catalyst for a process now underway to rewrite Chile's dictatorship-era constitution.

Boric has vowed to relegate "to the grave" Chile's neoliberal economic model, which dates from the era of military despot Augusto Pinochet and is widely seen as sidelining the poor and working classes.

READ MORE:Who is Chile’s maverick new left-wing president?

Change on the agenda