WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rights body: Hundreds of civilians killed in Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has catalogued a litany of abuses, including torture, gang rape and enforced disappearances, saying some may amount to war crimes.
Rights body: Hundreds of civilians killed in Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar
According to the UN, the fighting has displaced over two million people and driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
March 11, 2022

At least 750 civilians caught up in the war have been killed or executed in Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions, the country's rights body has said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has also catalogued a litany of abuses, saying some may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

An EHRC report on Friday said at least 403 civilians had died and another 309 were injured in air raids, drone strikes and heavy artillery fire in the second half of 2021.

The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched an offensive into Afar and Amhara in July.

At least 346 civilians also lost their lives in extrajudicial killings carried out by the warring parties, mainly Tigrayan rebels but also government forces and allied militias, it said.

The rights body also accused Tigrayan rebels of widespread abuses such as gang rape, torture, looting and destroying hospitals and schools in the two regions.

READ MORE:Ethiopia blames TPLF for Afar region 'massacres', 300,000 displacements

Brutal conflict

RECOMMENDED

"Tigray forces engaged in abductions and enforced disappearances in a manner that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," the state-affiliated independent body said.

It also accused federal and local security forces in Amhara and Afar of widespread arbitrary detentions.

More than 2,400 health facilities including hospitals in the two regions had ceased operation. Over 1,000 schools were destroyed and another 3,220 damaged, it said.

Friday's report follows a joint investigation by the UN and the EHRC covering November 2020 to June 2021.

It detailed a vast array of rights abuses, mostly blamed on Ethiopian forces and Eritrean troops, who provided military support to Addis Ababa.

The 16-month conflict in Africa's second most populous country between government forces and Tigrayan rebels has killed thousands of people.

According to the UN, the fighting has also displaced more than two million people, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation and left more than nine million in need of assistance.

Although the intensity of fighting has eased, UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a bulletin on Thursday that northern Ethiopia remained "highly tense and unpredictable."

READ MORE:Survivors talk of mass gang-rapes by Tigray rebels in Ethiopia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker