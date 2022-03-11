Machine learning is increasingly offering us new techniques to understand the past.

Now, research reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) could bring ancient texts to life too.

Writing in the journal Nature, a group of researchers reported how they built an AI system that can fill in gaps in ancient Greek inscriptions and locate where and when they're from.

Nicknamed Ithaca – after the Greek island that was home to the legendary King Odysseus – the model is a deep neural network architecture trained to simultaneously perform the tasks of textual restoration, geographical attribution and chronological attribution.

The research team fed Ithaca more than 63,000 transcribed ancient Greek inscriptions, enabling it to decipher patterns in the order of letters and words, including associations between words and phrases as well as a text’s age and provenance.

Overall, the model was 62 percent accurate when restoring letters in damaged texts. In can attribute an inscription’s geographic origins to one of 84 regions in the ancient world with 71 percent accuracy and can data a text to within 30 years on average of its known year of writing.

“Ithaca is to our knowledge the first model to tackle the three central tasks in the epigrapher’s workflow holistically,” the study’s authors said.

“It is our hope that this work may set a new standard for the field of digital epigraphy, by using advanced deep learning architectures to support the work of ancient historians.”

“Just as microscopes and telescopes have extended the range of what scientists can do today, Ithaca aims to singularly augment and expand the capabilities to study one of the most significant periods of human history,” said Dr Yannis Assael, co-author of the work from AI firm DeepMind.