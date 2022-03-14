The interests of Iran in the post-Soviet territory have deep historical roots. From Tehran's perspective, close neighbours such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan have been part of the so-called Greater Iran throughout history.

Iran has sought to capitalise on its religious and ethnic affinities with certain states, such as Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. However, Tehran’s ambitions in the South Caucasus and Central Asia bring it ever closer to countries traditionally exclusively under Russia’s sphere of interest.

Historic ‘bid’

Tehran's "bid" for possible future domination over the territory of the former USSR was a letter from Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev on January 1 1989.

In it, the Iranian leader urged the head of the Soviet state to abandon communist ideology and atheism and embrace Islam. More precisely, the version of Islam to which Khomeini himself adhered.

Aiming to advance its policy amidst the political transformations and struggles in the post-Soviet space during the 1990s, Iran achieved significant success in Tajikistan. Tehran's support of the Tajik groups of Afghan mujahids during the First Afghan War of 1979–92 was an important step in drawing the Tajiks, who lived in the territory of Tajikistan, into Iran's orbit.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, hostilities broke out in the capital city Dushanbe between insurgents supported by Afghan warlords – mostly Afghan Tajiks – and the successors of the Soviet government.

Iran also played a significant role in these events. Tehran provided shelter to representatives of the so-called United Tajik Opposition, and with its support, the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) was later created. After the war, this party became a legal political force until it was banned in 2015.

In the same period, Iran was working on the possibility of creating two quasi-states under its guidance in northern Afghanistan: the Tajik-Khazar and Herat Islamic republics. Leadership in Tehran believed that after politicians loyal to Iran, including those from the IRPT, came to power in Tajikistan, they would allow for the formation of the "eastern Iranian arc," a Tehran-led military-political alliance of Tajikistan and Afghan Hazaras and Tajiks.

However, Tehran wasn’t able to fully realise its ambitions during the post-war settlement in Tajikistan. Just as in Afghanistan, where the success of the Taliban and the military intervention of the United States and its allies hindered Iranian aspirations, Moscow, not Tehran, played a decisive role in the Tajik peace process by maintaining a military presence in the form of the 201st Motorised Rifle Division and border guards.

Nevertheless, along with Russia and the Northern Alliance of Afghanistan, Iran became a sponsor of the Tajik settlement, and Tehran was able to normalise relations with official Dushanbe.

In this regard, Iran's attempts to influence Tajikistan and draw it into the orbit of its influence continued into the early 2000s, but in coordination with the Emomali Rahmon regime.

Ethno-linguistic considerations

Tehran renewed its approach to the idea of ethnic and linguistic affinity between Afghanistan, Iran, and Tajikistan in 2006, when it announced a rapprochement plan for Farsi-speaking states, Iran and Tajikistan, and Farsi-Dari-speaking Afghan Tajiks and Hazaras. It was supposed to be the prologue to the creation of the Iranian political and cultural space.

A certain impetus to this cooperation was given during the August 2010 meeting of the presidents of Afghanistan, Iran, and Tajikistan in Tehran. The Joint Communiqué and the Memorandum on the Establishment of the Commission on Cooperation were signed then. However, the process of the practical establishment of the alliance soon came to a standstill, and after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the project is unlikely to be revived in the foreseeable future.