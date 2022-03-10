An unarmed surface-to-surface missile launched from neighbouring India violated Pakistan's airspace and ended up in eastern Punjab province, Pakistan's military has said, damaging a wall in a residential area but causing no casualties.

Major General Babar Iftikhar protested on Thursday over the "flagrant violation" and demanded an explanation from India. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Speaking at a news conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Iftikar said the "supersonic missile" struck in the city of Mian Channu on Wednesday evening. He added that it could have endangered civilians and threatened commercial flights.

Pakistan's air force tracked the missile from its launch at an Indian facility and throughout its more than three-minute-long flight inside Pakistan's airspace, Iftikar said.

Iftikar said there were no sensitive military installations in the area where the missile landed. A senior air force officer, Vice Marshal Tariq Zia said the military was still examining its remnants.

Iftikhar said the military would not jump to conclusions until they got an explanation from India, but said that Pakistan strongly protests against this "flagrant violation" of its airspace.