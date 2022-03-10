Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has won India's most populous state with a big majority, according to the count of a state assembly vote that could offer clues to the national mood before a 2024 general election.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won or was leading in over 250 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which it currently rules, according to the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

Modi said that some political experts had said the results of polls in five states in 2017 decided the results of the general election in 2019, which the BJP won with a sweeping majority.

"I believe this time also they will say that the results of 2022 have decided the results of 2024," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is home to about a fifth of India's 1.35 billion people and sends the most legislators to parliament of any state.

The BJP is the first party since 1985 to retain power in the state, albeit with a reduced majority.

It was a "historic victory", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand monk and poster boy of Hindu nationalism, tweeted after addressing celebrating supporters in state capital Lucknow.

