"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler had been briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police shows.

Coogler, who is Black, was detained by police before being released on January 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report from Variety.

From the call police got, it "sounded like someone was trying to rob the bank", one of the officers says in the bodycam footage released on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old director handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back.

"I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet," the note reportedly said, according to Variety.

READ MORE:Director: 'Black Panther' sequel to be shot in Georgia despite voting law

Bank of America apologises