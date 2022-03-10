WORLD
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Coogler was detained by police before being released on January 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report from Variety.
Police soon determined the whole thing was a mistake by the bank teller and Coogler “was never in the wrong”. / Reuters Archive
By Sandip BARDHAN
March 10, 2022

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler had been briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police shows.

Coogler, who is Black, was detained by police before being released on January 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report from Variety.

From the call police got, it "sounded like someone was trying to rob the bank", one of the officers says in the bodycam footage released on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old director handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back. 

"I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet," the note reportedly said, according to Variety.

READ MORE:Director: 'Black Panther' sequel to be shot in Georgia despite voting law

Bank of America apologises

The bank teller misinterpreted the situation as an attempted robbery when the transaction amount exceeded $10,000 and informed her boss, Variety reported.

The bank employee is a Black woman, according to a police report.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It should never have happened and we have apologised to Mr. Coogler,” a statement from Bank of America said.

Black Panther became the second-highest grossing movie at box offices worldwide in 2018, heralded for its vibrant celebration of African culture and applauded as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood.

The film was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture. It won three Academy Awards — in the best original score, best costume design and best production design categories.

READ MORE: Black Panther TV series being produced for Disney+

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
