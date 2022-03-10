Daesh has confirmed the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim al Qurashi in a statement and named Abu Hasan al Hashemi al Qurashi as his replacement.

Thursday's announcement came more than a month after the terror group's chief died during a US raid that saw troops flown by helicopter into northwest Syria.

Daesh militants have "pledged allegiance" to Abu Hasan al Hashemi al Qurashi, the group's spokesperson said in an audio recording released on its social media channels.

The recording confirmed the death of the former Daesh chief along with the group's ex-spokesperson.

Abu Ibrahim al Qurashi and the official Daesh spokesperson Abu Hamza al Qurashi "were killed in recent days", said the new spokesperson, identified as Abu Omar al Muhajjir.

Little is known about the new leader, who will serve as the group's third chief since its inception.

On the back foot

According to the Daesh audio statement, Abu Hasan al Qurashi was endorsed by Abu Ibrahim al Qurashi before his death. The recording did not offer further details.