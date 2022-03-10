A novel calendar hopes to battle anti-Muslim bias and recentre the historic roles played by Muslims who fought for their people’s freedom amid the scourge of imperialism.

Launched by Strive UK, an advocacy group established by members from the Indian Muslim diasporic community, the calendar introduces 12 Muslim figures that sacrificed their lives fighting European colonialists from the 15th to 20th century.

“This calendar is resistance to historical amnesia, increasing Islamophobia across the globe and a fight against the attempt to ostracise Muslims from history and public sphere,” Sageer Mohammed, president of Strive UK, told TRT World.

Students associated with Strive UK, primarily girls aged 10 to 22, were behind its genesis.

“The idea behind this calendar and the stories that are interwoven between these months make it so special,” Zara Muhammed, Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Britain told TRT World.

“We understand the platform we provided for the young researchers will help in the fight against [Islamophobia],” Muhammed said.

The month of January can be seen juxtaposed with the image of Variamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji. He was the most prominent anti-colonial fighter against the British and established his own kingdom for several months in the Malabar region in the south Indian state of Kerala in 1921. At the end of the war, he was caught and killed by the British.

The current Hindu nationalist BJP government in India recently decided to remove the names of 387 martyrs of the 1921 Malabar Rebellion including Kunjahammed Haji from the fifth volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs of India’s Freedom Struggle published by the Indian Council for Historical Research, an autonomous body under the Indian Ministry of Education.

“We know Islamophobia is expeditiously increasing in India. Remembering Variamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji itself is a fight against it,” 22-year-old researcher Nida Fazili told TRT World.

Three more Indian anti-colonial figures were also listed in the calendar.

One of them is Tipu Sultan, who was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore. Although he was martyred in 1799 in the Anglo-Mysore War, he has been subjected to a Hindutva-led vilification campaign after the decision was made to celebrate his birth anniversary by the previous Congress-led government in Karnataka.

Aman Mohammed, an 11-year-old student, prepared the description of Tipu Sultan.

Ghaziya, a 14-year-old student prepared a note on Zainuddin Makhdoom I & II. Both hailed from Kerala and stood against the Portuguese invasion in 1498. Tahrir Ahlil Iman and Tuhfathul Mujahideen, two prominent anti-colonial works of literature, were written by Zainuddin Makhdoom I & II, respectively.

Tahrir Ahlil Iman is considered to be among the earliest Muslim works of anti-colonial literature.

Izzudin Qasam, a towering figure in Palestine in the fight against British and Israeli occupations, is another important figure. He played a leading role in the 1921 Syrian revolt against French colonial authorities.