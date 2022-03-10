TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Biden discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone
The two leaders discussed over the phone regional developments as well as bilateral ties, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.
Erdogan, Biden discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone
It is important that Türkiye is in the position of a facilitator searching for a solution, Erdogan has told Biden. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
March 10, 2022

Türkiye will continue with its efforts to achieve a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told US President Joe Biden over the phone.

The two leaders discussed on Thursday regional developments, including the Ukraine situation, as well as bilateral ties, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

It is important that Türkiye is in the position of a facilitator searching for a solution — in case the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens further, Erdogan told Biden.

Even organising a meeting of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine in Antalya is a diplomatic victory by itself, he stressed, referring to the Türkiye-hosted dialogue that took place earlier on Thursday.

It was the first time that Moscow and Kiev met at the ministerial level since Russia attacked its neighbour two weeks ago.

In the phone call with Biden, Erdogan also noted that it was time to lift all unjust sanctions on Türkiye's defence sector.  

Biden expressed "appreciation" for Türkiye's efforts to support a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, the White House said in a statement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added the call lasted for about an hour.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye rejects 'witch-hunt' against Russians, Russian culture

RECOMMENDED

Diplomatic push

The Turkish president has been pushing for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine since tensions between Moscow and Kiev began spiralling.

And after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, Erdogan chaired a security summit with a number of Cabinet ministers and key staffers at the Presidential Complex.

He had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with follow-ups on February 26 and March 4.

He also spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6. 

During the call, Erdogan told Putin that Türkiye was ready to help solve the Ukraine issue by peaceful means as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Türkiye’s Antalya Forum looks for solutions to Russia-Ukraine war, and more

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner