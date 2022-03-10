Following the attempt by the Tobruk-based, pro-Haftar House of Representatives (HoR), to install a rival government against the UN-backed Government of National Unity, Fathi Bashagha has been designated as the PM of the new parallel government. The move has been denounced by the legitimate PM, Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

On March 8, Bashagha announced that he would assume power in Tripoli by force of law, however, his convoy was claimed to have been seen accompanied by armed factions trying to reach the capital.

Local media outlets have reported that the convoy of PM-designate Bashagha will not be allowed to enter the capital, Tripoli.

Before these developments, the US was quick to call on Dbeibah and Bashagha for calm and de-escalation regarding any potential attempts by Bashagha to enter the capital, Tripoli.

On Twitter, the US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said his country seeks for calm and de-escalation in Libya.

“That was my message to Dbeibah at the meeting he hosted with foreign diplomats, and my colleagues in Washington had a similar conversation with Bashagha,” Norland added.

The EU’s Libya ambassador, Jose Sabadell, on the other hand, stressed the support of the international community for a democratic roadmap in Libya to establish a secure and democratic system in the country.

Withdrawal of foreign mercenaries

The other major issue regarding Libya’s democratic transition has been the presence of foreign fighters, mercenaries who were primarily sent by Russia including pro-Syrian Regime fighters and Wagner Group militants.