Signing a "comprehensive peace treaty" is on the agenda that Russia and Ukraine are discussing, the Turkish foreign minister has said, stressing that a "war has no winner".

"There are a lot of topics which Russia and Ukraine are discussing, including neutrality, and the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty is also on the table,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

He was speaking after a meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Antalya. It was the first time that Moscow and Kiev met at the ministerial level since Russia attacked its neighbour two weeks ago.

The meeting was not held in an "easy environment" and "a miracle should not be expected from such meetings", Cavusoglu told a news conference in the resort city on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast.

During the talks, Türkiye stressed that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine should be kept open without any obstacles, he said.

The top diplomats also discussed a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE:Türkiye’s Antalya Forum looks for solutions to Russia-Ukraine war, and more

Diplomacy in focus

After the three-way talks that lasted over an hour, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the meeting showed that nothing could replace the negotiation process.