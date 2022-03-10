Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met each other today in Türkiye’s Antalya for the first time since Moscow’s assault on Kiev began on February 24. It was a positive sign that the Russians and Ukrainians could finally talk about their differences at a high level despite the negotiations ending without concrete results.

On the ground, the fighting continues as the Russian army attacks various Ukrainian cities in a slow-motion offensive, which might be part of Moscow's military strategy to tire Kiev’s forces to force them to surrender one by one, according to experts.

Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired Professor of Military History from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University, is not necessarily a fan of the Western media’s coverage of the ongoing Russian offensive “sympathetic to the defenders”.

“Frankly, I just do not believe that the Russians are doing as badly as the western media is reporting,” Erickson told TRT Worldin a previous interview. But he also thinks that fighting is not going on course as the Russians had predicted prior to the assault.

“There is no question that the Russians thought that they would make rapid progress and, perhaps, reach an end state quickly,” the American military analyst says, referring to Ukrainian resistance across the country.

“The Russians surely underestimated Ukraine's will to fight and underestimated Zelenskyy's commitment as a genuine war leader of his people,” the well-known American military academic tells TRT World. Not many, including Western media initially expected that the Ukrainians would fight so fiercely against the Russian onslaught.

Also a lot of people questionedwhether a former comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will have the will to face a Russian offensive and a leader like Vladimir Putin, a former KGB agent and a man who knows how to use sheer power in military conflicts.

While the Russians have made substantial gains across southern Ukraine, claiming some crucial port cities across the Black Sea coast, slowly moving to encircle the country’s two biggest cities, Kiev and Kharkiv, they have not been able to implement a full-scale assault after two weeks of brutal fighting.

“Prior to the ongoing attack, Russians had an expectation that they would not face a resistance against their army in eastern Ukraine. But it did not happen as the Russians expected,” says Esref Yalinkilcli, a Moscow-based Eurasia political analyst.

Kharkiv, an eastern Ukrainian city with a large Russian population, is not far away from the Russian border, only at a distance of 40 kilometers - but the Russians still did not just walk in and claim it.

“No one in Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Mariupol greeted the Russians with flowers,” Yalinkilicli tells TRT World, referring to eastern Ukrainian cities with substantial Russian populations. Except for Kherson, none of these cities have not fallen to Russian hands yet.

There is also fierce fighting in Mariupol, a Black Sea city crucial to Russia’s aim to connect the separatist-held Donbass region with the Russian annexed Crimean Peninsula in southern Ukraine.

Also Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, is not too far from Belarus, a pro-Russian state, which allowed Moscow to deploy troops into its territory. The distance between Kiev and the Belarus border is about 150 kilometres. In Kiev, which was the capital of the first Russian state in the 9th century, Russians are also facing fierce resistance preventing them from claiming it.

Russian expectations

Despite not meeting their initial expectations, Russia, the world’s second biggest army, still has a lot of military power to overcome Ukraine. But using more forces might also indicate a weakness.