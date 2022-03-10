WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesian volcano forces hundreds to flee their homes
Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the most active volcanos in the world, has forced 250 people to leave their homes.
Indonesian volcano forces hundreds to flee their homes
Mount Merapi is on its second-highest alert level since November 2020 after showing renewed activity. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 10, 2022

Indonesia's Mount Merapi has unleashed a torrent of hot clouds, turning the sky a fiery red, as molten lava flowed down its slopes with the eruption forcing over 250 people to flee their homes.

The volcano – one of the most active in the world – erupted multiple times overnight, spewing gas, volcanic ash and rocks that flowed over five kilometres down its slopes, the head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency said on Thursday.

"Due to the avalanches of hot clouds and ash, 253 people took shelter," Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

Residents have been told to steer clear of an area spanning a seven-kilometre radius surrounding Merapi's crater over warnings of lava and airborne volcanic material, Muhari added.

READ MORE:Volcanic eruptions: Rare but deadly

RECOMMENDED

Hot clouds and smoke from the eruption blotted out the sky in parts of the densely-populated Java Island, near Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta.

Mount Merapi is on its second-highest alert level since November 2020 after showing renewed activity.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of around 280,000 residents from surrounding areas.

READ MORE: Tonga volcanic eruption highlights risk to global telecoms networkThat was its most powerful explosion since 1930, which killed around 1,300 people. An eruption in 1994 left about 60 people dead.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation is home to nearly 130 active volcanoes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner