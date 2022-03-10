Indonesia's Mount Merapi has unleashed a torrent of hot clouds, turning the sky a fiery red, as molten lava flowed down its slopes with the eruption forcing over 250 people to flee their homes.

The volcano – one of the most active in the world – erupted multiple times overnight, spewing gas, volcanic ash and rocks that flowed over five kilometres down its slopes, the head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency said on Thursday.

"Due to the avalanches of hot clouds and ash, 253 people took shelter," Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

Residents have been told to steer clear of an area spanning a seven-kilometre radius surrounding Merapi's crater over warnings of lava and airborne volcanic material, Muhari added.

READ MORE:Volcanic eruptions: Rare but deadly