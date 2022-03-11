At least rhetorically, Qatar and Kuwait have been the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members standing in the strongest defence of Ukraine’s territorial dignity since the start of the Russian assault on Ukraine.

When speaking before the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Doha’s top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed Qatar’s “respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.”

This is not the first time Doha has stood against the Kremlin. As a counterrevolutionary actor in the Arab world and beyond, Russia has interests in Syria, Libya, and elsewhere that frequently align with those of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and clash with Qatar’s foreign policy agenda.

Although there is no hostility between Russia and Qatar, they have been opposing stakeholders in various conflicts plaguing the Middle East and North Africa. Within this context, Doha siding with Ukraine was no shock.

Energy interests

Along with geopolitical and ideational factors, energy-related interests heavily shape Qatar’s perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine. As a gas producer, Doha could see significant gains, considering that the Gulf country competes with Russia in this sphere.

With the Europeans determined to diversify their gas sources away from Russia, which currently supplies about 40 percent of its gas, EU members are now turning to Qatar and other gas-rich countries, including Algeria, Azerbaijan, Norway, and the United States.

“This war is actually serving Qatari interests,” Andreas Krieg, an assistant professor at King's College London, said in an interview with TRT World. He suggested that European partners would be “looking for alternatives, and Qatar is one of these alternative LNG (liquefied natural gas) and gas providers.”

Realistically, Qatar doesn’t have the capacity to replace Russian exports, but it can help the European countries diversify the sources of their gas imports.

EU members such as Italy are especially concerned about the possibility of western sanctions on Russia leading to their countries suffering from gas shortages, blackouts, energy price increases, and the disruption of commodity flows. They are particularly keen to turn to Qatar and other gas-exporting states amid this international crisis.

For instance, shortly after visiting Algeria, Rome’s top diplomat Luigi Di Maio and the CEO of Eni (an Italian multinational gas and oil company,) Claudio Descalzi, went to Doha on March 5 to discuss Italian-Qatari energy cooperation.

“Qatar could be a winner since the ongoing expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity may translate into exports that displace some Russian gas sales in Europe by the mid-2020s,” explained Li-Chen Sim, an assistant professor at Khalifa University.

Delicate balance

Despite tensions between Doha and Moscow stemming from Russia’s counterrevolutionary agendas in the Arab region, they have found ways to pragmatically cooperate, particularly in the spheres of sports, tourism, infrastructure, and investment.