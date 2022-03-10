Thousands of Australians returned to their homes after torrential rains eased and floodwaters receded as authorities ramped up clean-up efforts and unveiled new support packages for residents who lost their homes.

"We know it has been a devastating time up here, probably moving through the initial shock for many people and the trauma that is associated with that," New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said from the worst-hit Northern Rivers area on Thursday.

"Many people are now coming back to their homes in very difficult conditions, many are not habitable," Perrottet said as he unveiled a A$551 million ($403 million) aid package for flood-hit residents providing up to 16 weeks of rental support.

Relentless rains since late last month burst river banks across Australia's southeast, submerging homes, farms and bridges, and cutting off entire towns.

Twenty-one people have been killed so far.

More than 1,200 people remained in emergency accommodation in the Northern Rivers region while around 3,000 homes were deemed uninhabitable, authorities said.