Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have arrived in the Turkish resort province of Antalya ahead of a tripartite meeting between top diplomats of Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine.

The meeting will take place on Thursday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as part of Ankara's efforts to mediate between the warring countries.

Kuleba expressed hope on Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Lavrov will approach talks in Türkiye on ending the two-week war in a sincere manner.

"I hope he will approach these talks in good faith, not from a propaganda perspective, but really with the task of finding a solution on how to end the war waged by Russia," Kuleba said in a video message posted on Facebook.

The delegations will stay in separate hotels before the crucial meeting.

Türkiye trying for permanent truce

"We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy," Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I hope the meeting between the ministers will open the way to a permanent ceasefire."

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has expressed hope that the meeting will be a "turning point" and "important step" toward peace and stability.

Senior Ukrainian officials, including the defence minister, have held a sequence of meetings with a Russian delegation in Belarus largely devoted to humanitarian issues, but Moscow has not sent any ministers to the talks.

The meeting is likely to be tense after Kuleba in an interview last week with CNN described Lavrov as the "Ribbentrop of his time" in reference to the foreign minister of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Türkiye has close ties with both Ukraine and Russia.