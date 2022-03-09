Ageing, a part of life that has so far been inevitable, brings about the onset of several dreaded consequences. The body slows down, organs no longer function like they used to, and the risk for fatal diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, and severe diabetes increases.

This is reflected in our cells, as ageing can lead to long-term epigenetic changes—non-genetic influences that do not change the DNA sequence but affect gene expression. Thus, older organisms' DNA shows chemical patterns different from that of their younger counterparts.

The idea is that if these changes can be prevented, halted, or reversed, then scientists will have achieved the means to prolong life and sustain a healthy ageing process, preventing or even treating its many negative consequences.

This is just what scientists from the Salk Institute in the United States tried to do by experimenting on middle- and old-aged mice with gene therapy, refreshing their old cells.

In a study published in the Nature Aging journal called “In vivo partial reprogramming alters age-associated molecular changes during physiological aging in mice,” Salk researchers found that they could partially rejuvenate mice cells to reverse ageing effectively and safely.

Yamanaka factors

In 2016, Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, co-author of the study and professor in Salk’s Gene Expression Laboratory, had found that reprogramming molecules, Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 and cMyc proteins called “Yamanaka factors”, could be used to reset epigenetic changes in cells.

With this, Belmonte’s lab was able to counter the signs of ageing in mice and increase their lifespan.

Later on, his team tested reprogramming Yamanaka factors in younger mice and found that they could speed up muscle regeneration. The findings from Belmonte’s lab led to further experiments, and scientists were able to improve heart and brain tissue functions.

In short, partial reprogramming with Yamanaka factors for a short period could restore the youthfulness of organisms’ cells and extend lifespan. So, in the 2022 study, Salk researchers experimented on the long-term effects of Yamanaka factors.

They used the reprogramming molecules to refresh old cells to younger states in healthy mice in three experimental groups, starting from the mice’s ”middle-age.”

One group consisted of mice that were 15 months old and were treated with Yamanaka factors until they hit 22 months, corresponding to the ages of 50 to 70 in humans. Another group was treated from 12 months until 22 months, or 35 through 70 in humans.

The last group was the control group for the assessment of short-term effects of the same treatment, consisting of 25-month-old mice (80 years old in human years) that were treated for just one month.