WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN war crimes investigators: US needs to answer for air strikes in Syria
The US military never conducted an independent investigation into a 2019 bombing on the last bastion of the Daesh terror group, despite concerns about a secretive commando force which may have committed war crimes.
UN war crimes investigators: US needs to answer for air strikes in Syria
A 2019 US strike in the Syrian town of Baghuz killed at least 64 people, mainly women and children. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
March 9, 2022

UN war crimes investigators have urged the United States to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by US air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday reiterated a "recommendation to the United States and all parties to conduct credible, independent and impartial investigations into incidents entailing civilian casualties in which their forces are implicated".

The panel called on Washington to ensure those responsible for violations are held accountable and to make their findings public.

In November, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a review of a 2019 strike in the Syrian town of Baghuz that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said at the time.

The New York Times had reported that the strike killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, during the battle against Daesh.

READ MORE: US defends Syria air strike that killed scores of civilians as ‘legitimate’

RECOMMENDED

Sanctions on Syria

The independent experts also called for easing Western sanctions on Syria to mitigate their impact on civilians who are grappling with shortages and "skyrocketing" inflation.

In November last year the The New York Times reported that the casualties occurred in an air strike that came without warning during the last days of the fight against Daesh in the eastern part of the country.

First, a US military drone spotted a crowd and an American F-15E attack jet bombed the civilians, followed by another jet that tracked the crowd and killed most of the survivors, said the Times.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner