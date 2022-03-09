UN war crimes investigators have urged the United States to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by US air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday reiterated a "recommendation to the United States and all parties to conduct credible, independent and impartial investigations into incidents entailing civilian casualties in which their forces are implicated".

The panel called on Washington to ensure those responsible for violations are held accountable and to make their findings public.

In November, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a review of a 2019 strike in the Syrian town of Baghuz that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said at the time.

The New York Times had reported that the strike killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, during the battle against Daesh.

