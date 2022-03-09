US President Joe Biden will order government agencies to begin work on creating a digital US dollar.

Amid the explosive rise of private cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, the US effort will study benefits and potential risks while "placing urgency on research and development of a potential United States CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency)," according to a White House statement on Wednesday.

US officials said Biden is set to sign an executive order requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar.

Biden's order will require the US Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on "the future of money" and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

Wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market, which surged past $3 trillion in November, is essential to ensure US national security, financial stability and US competitiveness, and stave off the growing threat of cyber crime, officials said.

Analysts view the long-awaited executive order, first reported on Monday, as a stark acknowledgement of the growing importance of cryptocurrencies and their potential consequences for the US and global financial systems.

May take years

In January, the US Federal Reserve kicked the question of whether the United States should pursue a digital dollar to Congress, leading analysts to predict such a project would take years.

But one official said the United States would move forward with developing a digital dollar, albeit with care given the dollar's role as the world's primary reserve currency.