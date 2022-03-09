WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani police hunt for man suspected of killing baby daughter
The murder has sparked public outrage, especially after pictures were posted on social media of the baby moments after the shooting, and later of her funeral.
Pakistani police hunt for man suspected of killing baby daughter
The murder has sparked public outrage, especially after pictures were posted on social media of the baby moments after the shooting, and later of her funeral. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 9, 2022

Police in Pakistan are hunting for a man suspected of shooting dead his seven-day-old baby girl because he wanted his first-born to be a boy.

"A baby girl was born ... he was infuriated,” Hidayatullah Khan, an uncle of the baby's mother, told Reuters news agencyon Wednesday, referring to the father.

The baby named Jannat, which means heaven in Urdu, was shot multiple times on Monday, police in the central city of Mianwali and a relative of the baby said. 

Police said the autopsy found that Jannat had been hit by five bullets and was killed instantly.

"We are trying to arrest the accused who is still at large," police officer Hayatullah Khan said.

READ MORE:Pakistani court sentences man to death for beheading girlfriend

The murder has sparked public outrage, especially after pictures were posted on social media of the baby moments after the shooting, and later of her funeral.

RECOMMENDED

Female infanticide

"And still they ask what are women's rights? Why we need women's rights? Why is women's day celebrated?" said Twitter user Fatima Suhail.

"Why was she denied the right to live?"

Human rights groups say girls and women face regular violence for a variety of reasons in Pakistan, which sits three spots above the bottom of the World Economic Forum's 2021 gender Gap Index.

READ MORE:Outcry over beheading of former ambassador's daughter in Pakistan

Female infanticide is also widespread, rights groups say. 

Over the last two years, a majority of the more than 500 bodies of infants found dumped in the southern city of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, were girls, according to Faisal Edhi, head of the largest social welfare charity group in the city.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner